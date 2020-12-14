Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $868.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.