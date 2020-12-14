Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7,917.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 486,821 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

