Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $21.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

