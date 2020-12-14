Citizens Holding (CIZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.02. Citizens has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

