Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $110,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.80 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

