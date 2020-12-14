China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Shares of China Telecom stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. China Telecom has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.
About China Telecom
China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.
