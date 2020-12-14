China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of China Telecom stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. China Telecom has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Telecom by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in China Telecom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in China Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

