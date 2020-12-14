Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.36.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

