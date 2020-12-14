ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0016

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $196,818.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,093.13 or 1.00081195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00026512 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2,544.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

