Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires £147.95 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £147.95 ($193.30).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 60 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

On Friday, October 9th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 67 shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

LON CAY opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.76. The company has a market capitalization of £146.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L)’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY.L) Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

