CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,322,787 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.38% of CF Industries worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 357,587 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 388.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 179,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 143,022 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in CF Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $395,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

NYSE:CF opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

