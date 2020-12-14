Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Position Increased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,730.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

