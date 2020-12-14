Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of CVE opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,450,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 879,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 418,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

