Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $37.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of research firms have commented on FUN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 374.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 42.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

