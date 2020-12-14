Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.74 ($4.41).

Get Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. Ceconomy AG has a one year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a one year high of €5.30 ($6.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.