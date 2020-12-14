CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NYSE CBZ opened at $25.69 on Thursday. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $917,215.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,959 shares of company stock worth $2,164,803. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CBIZ by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.