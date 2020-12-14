Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.82.

Mastercard stock opened at $329.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.52. The company has a market cap of $328.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.