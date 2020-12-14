Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $496,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $93.10 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $92.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59.

