Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Realty Income by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 25.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $60.85 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

