Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,926,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $337.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.38. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at $38,007,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total value of $3,670,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

