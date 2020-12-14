Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $62.41 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $63.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

