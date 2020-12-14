Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,761.98.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,773.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,728.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,554.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

