Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD opened at $85.85 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

