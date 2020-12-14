Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 436.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.34.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $619.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $654.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,886,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

