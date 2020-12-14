Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.30.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $157.68 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 98.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.