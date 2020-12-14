Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $225.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.76. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

