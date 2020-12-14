Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of T opened at $31.25 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

