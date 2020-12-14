Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $703.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $668.02 and a 200-day moving average of $594.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $721.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.