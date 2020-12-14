Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

