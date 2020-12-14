Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after buying an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after buying an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $260.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $705.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

