Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after buying an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

ITW opened at $203.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average of $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

