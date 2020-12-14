Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 512 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $245.83 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.44. The company has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

