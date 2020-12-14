Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 501 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in 3M by 3,127.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in 3M by 8.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.92.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

