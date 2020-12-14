Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 373 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Target by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $172.47 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $181.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

