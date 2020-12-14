Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,613 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 129.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $38.90 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

