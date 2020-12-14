CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRTS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

PRTS stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,409.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,404 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,104. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

