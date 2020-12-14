CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.94. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,737,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.