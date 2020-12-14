Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of CATM stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.