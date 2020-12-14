Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.
Shares of CATM stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $205,000.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
Featured Article: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.