Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 51.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

