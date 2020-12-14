Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $628.29 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $4.68 billion and $628.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017128 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002628 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012994 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

