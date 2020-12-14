Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGEMY. HSBC raised shares of Capgemini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

