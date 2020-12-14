Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price objective upped by Sidoti from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMD. Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE:CMD opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $77.48.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

