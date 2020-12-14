Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price objective upped by Sidoti from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMD. Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.
NYSE:CMD opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Cantel Medical has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $77.48.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
