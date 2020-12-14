Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canfor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canfor from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

