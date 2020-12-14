Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.