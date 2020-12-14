Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. ValuEngine raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.3236 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,351,000 after buying an additional 1,312,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,123,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 625,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

