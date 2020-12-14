Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.20.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total value of C$57,553.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,378,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,003,285.82. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$360,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,195,917.75. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $989,314 and sold 57,850 shares valued at $1,578,591.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

