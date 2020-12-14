Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$31.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.20.

CNQ stock opened at C$31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -332.66%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at C$1,360,724.85. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,500 shares of company stock worth $989,314 and have sold 57,850 shares worth $1,578,591.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

