Canaccord Genuity Boosts Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$15.50

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) stock opened at C$13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Evertz Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

In other Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.75, for a total transaction of C$66,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,832,850. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $470,409 in the last three months.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

