Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.69.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.