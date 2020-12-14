CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.04.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CalAmp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in CalAmp by 33.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CalAmp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CalAmp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

