Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CABA. BidaskClub raised Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

CABA opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

